These best-selling beauty products are up to 45% at Amazon, deals from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PureBiologyLLC via Amazon is taking up to 45% off its best-selling beauty products starting at $16 Prime shipped. A great option to consider is the Premium Bentonite Clay Mask at $17.85. Down from $28, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. This face mask gently exfoliates and minimizes pores thanks to its mix of Bentonite Clay, Kaolin Clay, Retinol, Vitamin B, C, E and natural Alpha Hydroxy Acids. It’s said to deliver anti aging, anti-inflammatory properties, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 600 customers. Head below for more.

If today’s lead deal isn’t what you’re looking for, be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There you’ll find plenty of other beauty products with prices starting at $16. Or if you want to refresh your bedroom, right now Amazon is taking up to 60% off a selection of 100% Egyptian cotton sheet sets from $21.

Premium Bentonite Clay Mask features:

Packed with Bentonite Clay, Kaolin Clay, Retinol, Vitamin B, C, E and natural Alpha Hydroxy Acids, this clay mask adds proprietary complexes clinically shown to deliver the most potent detoxifying benefits among non-RX grade cosmetic skin care products. Gentle for even sensitive & acne prone skin, this bentonite clay mask gently exfoliates and minimizes pores, reducing inflammation allowing skin to heal quickly.* Helps lighten dark spots and acne scars.*

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!