Take 20% off the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof Speaker on sale for $80

Amazon is currently offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance. Not only can it float, but the 13-hour battery life ensures you’re always ready to rock out this summer, whether it’s by the pool or really anywhere else. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and we called it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing a pair of Marshall’s retro-themed Bluetooth speakers at up to $150 off. With both the Stanmore II and Tufton options available, these offer higher-end sound if neither of the aforementioned options cut it.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

