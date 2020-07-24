Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 IP68 Earbuds $68, more

- Jul. 24th 2020 10:29 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon is currently offering the Soundcore Spirit X2 True Wireless Earbuds for $67.99 shipped when code SDSPIRITX2 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $80 price tag, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve tracked and is subsequently a new all-time low. Having just been released earlier in the year, Anker’s latest earbuds sport an entirely wire-free design complete with added water-resistance. The IP68-protection makes them perfect for tagging along during workouts and you can count on up to 36-hours of battery life with the charging case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Inspired by technology found in high-end speakers, BassTurbo positions an acoustic chamber behind the driver to add powerful bass resonance. BassUp technology, then injects even more bass intensity via a custom algorithm.

IP68 protection defends against dust and water with SweatGuard technology to resist the corrosive nature of sweat. Lasts 100x longer than ordinary true wireless earbuds thanks to a submarine structure and hydrophobic nano-coating.

