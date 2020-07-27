Save $950 on LG’s Nano 9 65-inch Smart 4K TV at a new all-time low of $1,049

- Jul. 27th 2020 3:10 pm ET

0

BuyDig is currently offering the LG Nano 9 65-inch Smart 4K TV for $1,049 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free account to view the price. Typically fetching closer to $2,000, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is $713 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 4K-ready HDR panel, LG’s 65-inch TV comes equipped with TruMotion 240 support for tackling motion blur, as well as LG’s True Color Accuracy and full array local dimming. Built-in streaming media player functionality ensures you can watch all of your favorites, and Alexa integration brings smart home control into the mix. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by bringing the LG Nano 8 55-inch Smart TV into your home theater at $749. This alternative scores you a similar roster of features including 4K playback, 120Hz refresh rate, and streaming functionality. Aside from the smaller screen, you’re also looking at lower-end local dimming and some other trade-offs for the more affordable price.

Then speaking of home theater deals, the Bose AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 has dropped to an all-time low at $200 off in the brand’s latest outlet sale priced from $80. You’ll find even more in our guide right here.

LG Nano 9 65-inch Smart 4K TV features:

Enjoy apps and Internet-based content with the LG Nano 9 SM9500PUA 65″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart NanoCell IPS LED TV. This 64.5″ LED-backlit NanoCell IPS LCD features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the 120 Hz refresh rate helps reduce the blur commonly associated with fast-moving, on-screen objects. TruMotion 240 technology digitally enhances the image to further reduce this blur. HDR capability provides a wider color gamut and increased brightness with compatible content and devices.

