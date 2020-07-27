PowerXL Smokeless Grill + Griddle combo drops to $70 today (Reg. $120+)

- Jul. 27th 2020 8:20 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $120+ $70
0

Amazon is now offering the PowerXL Smokeless Grill for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also $50 under Target’s listing and matching our previous mention. Featuring “smoke-extractor technology” so you can bring the grill indoors if needed, this model can reach temperatures of up to 450-degrees and has a “Ceramic-Tech” non-stick surface. Other features include dishwasher-safe parts, both a grill and griddle top for breakfasts, and LED temperature control. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable alternative would be something like this Presto Cool Touch Electric Indoor Grill for $35.99 shipped. While not quite as large of a cooking surface and does not include the griddle top, this is a great option for quick meals, indoors or out, at about half the price of today’s lead deal. 

While we are talking grilling, be sure to check out the new Spark Precision Charcoal model  and be sure to swing by our latest BBQ feature for some new ideas and budget-friendly gear. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the PowerXL Smokeless Grill:

Barbecue indoors with this PowerXL smokeless grill. Its smoke-extractor technology maintains a pleasant atmosphere, and the nonstick interchangeable grill and griddle plates let you cook breakfast and char-grilled dishes. Adjust the heat of this 1200W PowerXL smokeless grill up to 450 degrees F via the LED temperature control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $120+ $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
PowerXL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard