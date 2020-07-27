PowerXL Smokeless Grill + Griddle combo drops to $70 today (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is now offering the PowerXL Smokeless Grill for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also $50 under Target’s listing and matching our previous mention. Featuring “smoke-extractor technology” so you can bring the grill indoors if needed, this model can reach temperatures of up to 450-degrees and has a “Ceramic-Tech” non-stick surface. Other features include dishwasher-safe parts, both a grill and griddle top for breakfasts, and LED temperature control. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable alternative would be something like this Presto Cool Touch Electric Indoor Grill for $35.99 shipped. While not quite as large of a cooking surface and does not include the griddle top, this is a great option for quick meals, indoors or out, at about half the price of today’s lead deal.

While we are talking grilling, be sure to check out the new Spark Precision Charcoal model and be sure to swing by our latest BBQ feature for some new ideas and budget-friendly gear. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the PowerXL Smokeless Grill:

Barbecue indoors with this PowerXL smokeless grill. Its smoke-extractor technology maintains a pleasant atmosphere, and the nonstick interchangeable grill and griddle plates let you cook breakfast and char-grilled dishes. Adjust the heat of this 1200W PowerXL smokeless grill up to 450 degrees F via the LED temperature control.

