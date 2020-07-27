Pure Protein Shake bundles now up to 40% off with deals from $14.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Complete Protein Ready to Drink Vanilla Shakes for $14.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. You’ll also find the rich chocolate flavor down nearly as low. Regularly between $20 and $30 on Amazon, today’s deal is up to 40% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Great for high-protein snacks throughout the day or directly after your workouts, each shake has 30-grams of protein to “help support lean muscle and strength.” Along with 24-added vitamins, they only carry 140-calories and about 1-gram of sugar a pop as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’ve never given the Pure Protein shakes a try before today, it might be a better idea to score a 4-pack at under $7 Prime shipped instead. This way you don’t get stuck with as much of it if you don’t like the flavor.

And while we are on the subject of getting jacked up, you might to refresh your gym clothes at a discount too. Nike’s new Flash Sale offers up to 25% off next season’s style and Foot Locker is doing much of the same. Swing by our fashion deal hub for even more as well.

More on the Pure Protein Vanilla Shakes:

This Pure Protein Shake can help fuel your busy life with 30 grams of protein to support lean muscle and strength and less than 1g of sugar. The same great protein as the original formula but with added vitamins and minerals, more fiber, protein and more flavor! Enjoy this rich Chocolate shake before or after workouts, or any time of day when you need a nutritious boost.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!