Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a new all-time low of $799

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped in both colors. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Having been released earlier in the spring, Samsung’s newest Chromebook packs a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display into a lightweight design with backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM. A 2-in-1 form-factor lets you take full advantage of the bundled S-Pen, which can be stowed away on the side. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 195 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on from earlier in the year.

Right now, we’re also still tracking up to $140 in savings on Google’s Pixelbook Go. This Chromebook has dropped to its all-time low starting at $584. You won’t get as premium as of a build here as the lead deal, but it’s a more affordable option to consider, especially at the sale price.

In either case, spending just $14 of your savings can go a long way towards keeping your new Chromebook protected with this well-reviewed sleeve. Comprised of a water-repellent material, this sleeve comes in a variety of colorways and carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 6,400 customers.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features:

Complete tasks on the go with this Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer. The 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver powerful performance. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer has a 256GB SSD that speeds up startups and offers ample storage.

