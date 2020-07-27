If you’re looking into picking up a professional-grade projector, Sony’s latest offering is perfect for you. The VPL-GTZ380 delivers 4K 60Hz 3D signals, 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 10-bit images, and packs HDR 10 and HLG capabilities, true 4K resolution, and much more.

Sony’s latest professional 4K projector offers 10,000-lumen brightness

For those who need it, Sony’s latest 4K projector is designed to be used in nearly any area, light or dark, With a 10,000-lumen max brightness, you’ll be able to project an image or video onto a wall mid-day and not have a problem seeing it. This allows you to place the VPL-GTZ380 in any area, whether it gets a lot of light or is in the dark, and have it be perfectly visible.

“In a few short years, our SXRD lineup of 4K projectors have become the industry standard with installations at influential customer sites across the world,” said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. “The newest addition to the family, the VPL-GTZ380, excels in dark and bright environments and is a direct result of insights we’ve gathered from key clients in training and simulation, as well as at entertainment venues, corporations, museums and planetariums. We’re proud to have developed a new solution that not only exceeds their requirements but fosters users’ creativity allowing them to bring their vision to life with unparalleled image expression.”

Native 4K HDR + 120Hz playback

You’ll find that the VPL-GTZ380 offers native 4K playback, not upscaled. Many projects still deliver lower-quality images while they accept inputs up to 4K, but Sony is offering native resolution projection here which brings a higher-quality experience overall.

The Z-Phosphor laser light source, which incorporates a red laser diode in addition to the two different-wavelength blue laser diodes, brings a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 without any loss in brightness. This means that if you’re relying on Sony’s latest projector to be extremely color-accurate, it will deliver no problem at all.

It also has the X1 Ultimate processor, which is based on the same tech that Sony uses in its high-end line of BRAVIA TVs which enable enhanced picture quality. Some of the features delivered here include Dynamic HDR Enhancer and Object-based HDR Remaster, which enhance the dynamic range and achieve deeper blacks on specific objects. The VPL-GTZ380 also offers HDR 10 and HLG for natural color reproduction when playing back supported media.

There’s also an optional license that enables 4K 120Hz playback, giving your CG images and videos a life-like appearance that other projectors just can’t deliver. A low-transport delay is also available through this license. Plus, there is an optional 3D and night-vision goggle mode that enhances VR research facilities for specialized training.

Sony VPL-GTZ380 pricing and availability

Sony’s latest VPL-GTZ380 4K Professional Projector will land in January 2021 and pricing is not yet available. You can visit Sony’s Pro website and inquire about this projector if it’s something that you’re interested in installing in your business.

