Launched today, Vineyard Vines is having a JAWS Collection to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the movie’s release. Inside this collection, there is an array of t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and polos that are perfect for this summer. If you’re a fan of the movie JAWS, this collection is perfect for you. Prices start at just $32 and go up to $94 for select polo shirts and each item is unisex. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best summer perfume for women. Note: all Vineyard Vines x JAWS sales are final.

“‘Jaws’ was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard and has always been one of our favorite movies,” said Ian Murray, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Vineyard Vines. “Many of our friends on the island were extras in the movie and the locations in the film — the beach, the pond and the town — are still part of our daily routine. Our father actually had a yellow truck identical to Chief Brody’s.”

Vineyard Vines T-Shirts

The Vineyard Vines x JAWS Limited-Edition Poster Short-Sleeve Pocket Tee is a standout from this line. This t-shirt is lightweight and can be paired with shorts, jeans, or khakis. It has a large logo on the back that mimics the JAWS logo. The Vineyard Vines x JAWS graphic is also on the chest pocket and it’s priced at $46.

Another really cool t-shirt is the Production Crew Short-Sleeve Pocket Tee. It has a large shark mouth on the back in red as well as the Vineyard Vines logo on the chest pocket. The red and white coloring mimics the JAWS design and a t-shirt that will be in your collection for years to come. All the t-shirts in this line also have a relaxed fit and are made of soft cotton.

Vineyard Vines Polos

One of the most notable deals from this collection is the JAWS x VV Island Polo Shirt. This polo shirt is ideal for this summer and would also make a great option for golfing. It has a Vineyard Vines logo on the sleeve as well as a JAWS print on the chest. This polo is priced at $94 and features built-in stretch fabric, which is great for summer activities. Better yet, the material is sweat-wicking and breathable for added comfort.

