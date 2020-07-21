As we just covered the best men’s cologne for summer, we’re now rounding up the top women’s scents. There are an array of new perfume for women with top brands from Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Tom Ford, and more. Inside this guide, you will find fresh, fruity, beach-ready, scents for summer. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Marc Jacobs Perfume

Marc Jacobs has you smelling fresh this summer with four new scents to choose from. The four scents are Daisy Eau So Fresh, Daisy Petals, Daisy Love Petals, and Daisy Love So Sweet. Each fragrance is priced at $49 and comes with a beautiful bottle with a large cap for easy access. The Daisy Eau So Fresh scent is full of fruity and fresh notes. Daisy Petals is more of a sweet scent with notes of strawberry and violet leaves. Daisy Love Petals is more of a warm and musky scent. Finally, Daisy Love So Sweet has sugary notes that make up the perfect summer scent.

Jo Malone London Blossoms Perfume

Jo Malone is known for its natural scents that are timeless. For summer, Jo Malone released a Blossoms Collection with five small perfume bottles for $115. This set includes the yuja cologne, waterlily, osmanthus blossom, orange blossom, nectarine blossom, and honey. All of these fresh perfumes are travel-friendly and would fit perfectly in a purse too.

Givenchy Irresistible Perfume

If you’re looking for a unique floral scent, Givenchy’s new Irresistible Perfume is a great option. It has notes of pear, rose, and wood that make a perfect mixture of freshness. It also comes in a gorgeous pink bottle available in two size options. Prices start at $99 and it’s already rated 4.5/5 stars by over 130 Sephora customers.

Guerlain New Scents

Guerlain has new perfumes for summer that are unique and come in beautiful bottles. Our top pick is the Aqua Allegoria Coconut Fizz Perfume. This scent was made to be refreshing with notes of coconut and watermelon. It’s also a perfume that’s made to last for hours and it’s created with raw materials. You can choose from two size options from $95.

Finally, Guerlain also came out with a Flora Cherrysia Perfume that’s a wonderful option for summer. It’s quoted to smell like, “A sensory escape to Kyoto, strolling amongst the blossoming cherry trees along the sakura river where cherry blossoms celebrate the start of spring”. This perfume is also priced at $95 and has 142 loves at Sephora.

