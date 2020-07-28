Apple’s most-affordable MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Apple MacBook Air i3/8GB/256GB in Silver for $899 shipped. Matched at B&H in all colorways. That’s $100 off its sticker price and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Having relied on a MacBook Air for a couple of years, I can vouch that it’s an exceptionally well-crafted laptop. The latest model boasts a 13.3-inch Retina display with support for True Tone which adjusts color and intensity of your display to match the ambient lighting in your space. Owners are bound to love its adoption of Apple’s new Magic Keyboard which is paired with the convenience of Touch ID. Stereo speakers offer up wider sound that trounces what’s commonly found in the competition. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you primarily use your computer at a desk, you may be better served by an iMac. Thankfully we’ve just found a fresh deal on Apple’s refurbished Retina 5K iMac Pro that slices $1,300 off. When it comes to power, this is a machine that’s only surpassed by the recently-debuted Mac Pro.

For those of you that still haven’t had your fill of Apple deals, you should swing by (and probably bookmark) our handy guide. There you’ll be able to find all of the best Apple deals with the most recent conveniently shown at the top. In addition to the deals above, you’ll also find notable Apple Watch band deals, so give it a peek.

Apple MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

