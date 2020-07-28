Apple’s cert. refurb Retina 5K iMac Pro sees $1,300 discount to all-time low

- Jul. 28th 2020 8:52 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $3,599.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $4,999, right now Apple will sell you a refurbished model for $649 more with today’s offer slashing up to $1,300 off and dropping the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low. iMac Pro delivers a 27-inch Retina 5K display and comes backed by a 8-Core Xeon 3.2GHz processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD to earn the Pro nomenclature. Throw in the Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and you’ll be set for video editing, all around content creation, and more. There’a also four Thunderbolt 3 and four USB 3.0 ports as well as 10GB Ethernet and SD card slots. Includes a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look at how Apple’s high-end desktop machine stacks up in our hands-on coverage.

A perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup. It even comes in a matching finish.

Swing by our Apple guide for even more discounts, like one of the best prices to date on the second-generation AirPods. Right now they’re down to $129, saving you $30 from the going rate.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro features:

Featuring a 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-core processor and 32GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 ECC RAM, the iMac Pro is designed to handle demanding pro workflows such as pro photo work, pro video editing, advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation, and real-time 3D rendering. The iMac Pro also has 1TB of all-flash storage, which has a 3.3 Gb/s read speed and a 2.8 Gb/s write speed.

Best Apple Deals

Best Mac Deals

