Fresh Amazon discounts take Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $26

- Jul. 28th 2020 12:16 pm ET

Today we’ve found a bunch of Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags discounted to as low as $26 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase for $189.80 shipped. That’s $88 off the typical rate there and is an Amazon price that we’ve seen beat just once before. This stylish bag is comprised of 100% genuine leather that features a flap closure and hidden push locks. Along the back you’ll find an additional pocket that easily latches closed with a hidden magnetic snap. It measures 14- by 2- by 10.38-inches, leaving you with plenty of room to stow a discounted MacBook Air or LTE-equipped Surface Pro X. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If you haven’t found an option that’s suitable for your needs, be sure to check out our roundup from over the weekend. There you’ll find an all-time low on Timbuk2’s Especial Roll Top Backpack. That’s not all, many others are discounted with up to 40% off.

Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase features:

  • 100% genuine leather; flap closure with hidden push locks; imported
  • Exterior Details: 1 back slide pocket with hidden magnetic snap, 2 slide pockets under flap; brass hardware
  • Interior Details: 1 padded laptop pocket, 2 media pockets, 1 zipper pocket, 4 elastic loops, 1 key ring; polyester lining
  • Measurements: 14″L x 2″W x 10.38″H
  • Handles/Straps: 1 top handle, 1 adjustable & detachable shoulder strap; Tech Compatibility: 13″ laptop ​

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
