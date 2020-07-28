Fresh Amazon discounts take Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $26

Today we’ve found a bunch of Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags discounted to as low as $26 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase for $189.80 shipped. That’s $88 off the typical rate there and is an Amazon price that we’ve seen beat just once before. This stylish bag is comprised of 100% genuine leather that features a flap closure and hidden push locks. Along the back you’ll find an additional pocket that easily latches closed with a hidden magnetic snap. It measures 14- by 2- by 10.38-inches, leaving you with plenty of room to stow a discounted MacBook Air or LTE-equipped Surface Pro X. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.
More bags on sale:
- Fossil Buckner Leather City Bag: $166 (Reg. $198)
- Timbuk2 Jet Pack: $29 (Reg. $66)
- Timbuk2 Lug Launch Pack: $121 (Reg. $149)
- Timbuk2 VIP Pack: $157 (Reg. $215)
- Timbuk2 Walker Laptop Backpack: $155 (Reg. $237)
- Osprey Nova Laptop Backpack: $90 (Reg. $111)
- Osprey UL Stuff Duffel: $26 (Reg. $40)
- Osprey Arcane Large Laptop Backpack: $66 (Reg. $82)
- Osprey Transporter Global Carry-On Luggage: $77 (Reg. $92)
- Osprey Transporter 120 Duffel Bag: $192 (Reg. $235)
Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase features:
- 100% genuine leather; flap closure with hidden push locks; imported
- Exterior Details: 1 back slide pocket with hidden magnetic snap, 2 slide pockets under flap; brass hardware
- Interior Details: 1 padded laptop pocket, 2 media pockets, 1 zipper pocket, 4 elastic loops, 1 key ring; polyester lining
- Measurements: 14″L x 2″W x 10.38″H
- Handles/Straps: 1 top handle, 1 adjustable & detachable shoulder strap; Tech Compatibility: 13″ laptop
