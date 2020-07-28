Cook the perfect fried egg in this Gotham Steel Mini Pan for $7.50 (Reg. $10+)

Amazon is now offering the Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Originally up at $20, it usually sells in the $10 range at Amazon and is now matching our previous deal price. This mini pan is ideal for sunny-side up eggs and omelettes, it is great for side dishes of all sorts as well. Along with being able to withstand ovens up to 500-degrees, features include a non-stick Ti-Cerama coating, a rubber grip handle, and a metal utensil-safe construction. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Today’s deal is among the most affordable mini egg pans out there right now. This 5.4-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet is a great option but it’s slightly more expensive at under $9 Prime shipped. However, this TableCraft Cast Iron Mini Round Skillet comes in at $5.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. While it doesn’t carry the level of brand recognition, it is also cast iron and even less expensive.

We also have great deals still running on Blendtec’s Classic 575 Blender and this electric Masterbuilt Hollow Smoker, but you’ll find even more options in our home goods deal hub as well.

More on the Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan:

Mini fry pan is ideal for making smaller portions, perfect sunny side ups, scrambled eggs and omelets

Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter!

Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe

Aluminum composition ensure even heating distribution all around

Lightweight design makes for a comfortable cooking experience

Oven safe up to 500° F, Dishwasher Safe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!