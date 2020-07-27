Put an electric Masterbuilt Hollow Smoker in the yard: $118 (Reg. up to $240)

Amazon is now offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker (SH19079518) for $118.20 shipped. Regularly as much as $240 at Walmart, this model fetches over $220 at Target and is now at a new Amazon 2020 low. Take your backyard BBQs up a notch with this electric smoker. Features include digital control panels for temperature and timer adjustments, three chrome-plated smoking racks, a fully-insulated smoker body, and an adjustable air dampener for manual smoke control. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% off the 540+ Amazon customers. More details below.

While it won’t provide as much smoking capacity, a great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker Grill. Coming in at under $98, this is a combination offset smoker and charcoal grill with solid 4+ star ratings. While you won’t get the digital control over three racks of smoking foods like today’s lead deal, this model also doubles a grill for more than $20 less.

Whatever you end up using, cook the steaks (or anything really) to perfection with a Bluetooth 4-probe grill thermometer at $36.50 or take it inside with this deal on the PowerXL Smokeless Grill. You’ll also want to browse through our latest BBQ feature for new ideas and affordable accessories to take things up a notch or two.

More on the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker:

  • Exterior: 33.5 in. (H) x 18.2 in. (W) x 18.7 in. (L) Interior: 26.2 in. (H) x 14.8 in. (W) x 12.8 in. (L)
  • Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, and time
  • Three chrome-coated smoking racks
  • Integrated thermostat temperature control for even, consistent smoking
  • Fully-insulated smoker body
  • 800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking

