A 40% discount strikes Lenovo’s 600 Wireless Mouse, now $18 at Amazon

- Jul. 28th 2020 2:24 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 600 Wireless Media Mouse for $18.22 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off what you’d pay at Lenovo and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This wireless mouse features a clean and simplistic style that’s bound to freshen up your workspace. Owners are bound to appreciate its built-in thumb and palm rests, which are said to deliver grip and comfort all day long. A single AA battery powers this peripheral for a full year and Lenovo touts that it should be remain reliable for at least 3-million clicks. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Need a new mouse pad? If so, you’ll be pleased to hear that Lenovo’s Legion XL Cloth Mouse Pad is down to $14 at Amazon. This deal marks the first price drop we’ve tracked while offering up 20% in savings. Measurements work out to 3-feet wide and 1-foot deep, providing all of your peripherals with plenty of room.

On the hunt for an even more affordable mouse? You’re in luck because Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse is 30% off right now. This means you can score one for a mere $14. This alternative gives up a dedicated thumb and palm rest, but boasts an ambidextrous design.

Lenovo 600 Wireless Media Mouse features:

  • Style that makes a statement – freshen up your workspace with the smooth, sophisticated black finish of the 600 Wireless media mouse. Sculpted for right-handers, its thumb rest and palm rest deliver grip and comfort all day
  • Work & play without a hitch – Whether you’re working or playing your favorite game, the 600 Wireless mouse’s volume, DPI, and scroll speed buttons will help you do it better
  • Customized to suit your needs – 3 dpi resolution settings and 2 scroll wheel speeds (precision and hyper-scrolling) give you the power to personalize your experience and configure the mouse The way you want

