Gamify your desk with Lenovo’s Legion XL Cloth Mouse Pad: $14 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion Gaming XL Cloth Mouse Pad for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer is over 20% off what you’d typically need to spend and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Lenovo touts that this offering is comprised of a microfiber surface and non-slip rubberized base alongside an anti-fray, water-repellent construction. It boasts a minimalist look while subtly calling out your love for Lenovo Legion-branded gear. Measurements work out to 3-feet wide and 1-foot deep, providing you with more than enough room for your favorite peripherals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
While you’re at it, why not add a plethora of storage to your setup? We just found Western Digital’s USB-C equipped 5TB Portable HDD for $110 at Amazon. This deal offers a savings of up to $50, making now an excellent time to strike. The unit is surrounded in metal instead of plastic, giving it a premium feel.
The deal above is not the only Lenovo discount we’ve found today. In fact, its Aluminum Laptop Stand just hit a new low of $20. Notable features include its ability to fold completely flat and the fact that it can easily be slid into a wide variety of bags. Snatching this up will give your laptop an 18-degree tilt that should help bring the top of your screen to eye-level, bolstering the ergonomics of your setup.
Lenovo Legion Gaming XL Cloth Mouse Pad features:
- Made with Gaming-Grade materials, The Legion gaming XL mouse pad features a microfiber surface for speed and accuracy, non-slip rubberized base for control, and anti-fray, water-repellent construction for unwavering durability
- With its minimalist look, This large gaming mouse Pad matches the sleek Legion style so it’ll look great with other Legion gear
- Pro gamers never quit, so we built the Legion XL mouse pad from braided anti-fray material that’s water-repellent and tough enough to survive even the most intense battles
