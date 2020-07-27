Gamify your desk with Lenovo’s Legion XL Cloth Mouse Pad: $14 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion Gaming XL Cloth Mouse Pad for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer is over 20% off what you’d typically need to spend and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Lenovo touts that this offering is comprised of a microfiber surface and non-slip rubberized base alongside an anti-fray, water-repellent construction. It boasts a minimalist look while subtly calling out your love for Lenovo Legion-branded gear. Measurements work out to 3-feet wide and 1-foot deep, providing you with more than enough room for your favorite peripherals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not add a plethora of storage to your setup? We just found Western Digital’s USB-C equipped 5TB Portable HDD for $110 at Amazon. This deal offers a savings of up to $50, making now an excellent time to strike. The unit is surrounded in metal instead of plastic, giving it a premium feel.

The deal above is not the only Lenovo discount we’ve found today. In fact, its Aluminum Laptop Stand just hit a new low of $20. Notable features include its ability to fold completely flat and the fact that it can easily be slid into a wide variety of bags. Snatching this up will give your laptop an 18-degree tilt that should help bring the top of your screen to eye-level, bolstering the ergonomics of your setup.

Lenovo Legion Gaming XL Cloth Mouse Pad features:

Made with Gaming-Grade materials, The Legion gaming XL mouse pad features a microfiber surface for speed and accuracy, non-slip rubberized base for control, and anti-fray, water-repellent construction for unwavering durability

With its minimalist look, This large gaming mouse Pad matches the sleek Legion style so it’ll look great with other Legion gear

Pro gamers never quit, so we built the Legion XL mouse pad from braided anti-fray material that’s water-repellent and tough enough to survive even the most intense battles

