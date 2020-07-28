Save 20% on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX6 Wi-Fi 6 Router at a new low of $240

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6 6-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX50) for $239.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s offer is good for 20% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX6 delivers up to 5.4Gb/s network speeds alongside upwards of 2,000-square feet of coverage. Ideal for everything from setting up a reliable smart home to gaming, streaming, and causal web browsing, this router also comes equipped with four amplified antennas, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Complete your network upgrade by scoring some Ethernet cables to get the Linksys mesh system integrated with all of the components in your setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

Don’t forget to swing by our UniFi Diary piece where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. Or for other ways to adopt the 802.11ax standard, you’ll also want to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest generation WiFi technology, the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6/6-Stream AX5400 WiFi Router provides up to 4 times more network capacity as compared to WiFi 5 (802. 11ac). Enjoy consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices and superior performance for concurrent real-time applications such as multimedia streaming and online gaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!