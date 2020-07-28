The Nordstrom’s Back to School Guide is live with top brands of backpacks, apparel, and accessories. This is a great guide to make sure your child is ready for back to school. They even have an array of fun face masks to help keep your child protected from germs. Prices start at just $10 and go up to $150. Best of all, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nordstrom Back to School Guide below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best cologne for men this summer.

Back to School Shoes

The Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers are a perfect option for back to school. This classic sneaker has a trendy ’80s-throwback style and comes in two color options. It can be worn by both men or women alike, and these shoes are priced at $62. However, if you’re looking for another classic style the Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers are priced at just $38 and are similar in styling.

Having a slip-on design is ideal for heading out the door for school. The Vans VA Classic Slip-On Sneaker has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and it has a fun rainbow coloring. Better yet, you can purchase them for $50 and they’re machine washable.

Back to School Accessories

If your school is requiring children to wear masks, the 4-Pack Kids Face Masks are a great option. It has nose-to-chin coverage, and the patterns are trendy and versatile. They’re washable, double-layered, and priced at $18.

Each child needs a lunch bag for school outings. One of the most notable styles is the adidas Originals Santiago Lunch Bag. The inside is insulated to keep things cool or warm for hours. Plus, the mesh slip pocket lets you store small items, and it’s priced at $25.

Back to School Backpacks

The OMG Miss Gwen Unicorn Backpack is a perfect option for little girls. This style is perfect for school or weekends. The straps are cushioned and multiple pockets for organization. It’s priced at $62 and will be used for years to come. Better yet, it has a matching lunch bag that’s adorable and priced at $25.

Another notable option from the Nordstrom Back to School Guide is the Vans New Skool Backpack. It’s priced at $30 and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. It’s unisex and also has padded shoulders, which is nice when carrying heavy books.

