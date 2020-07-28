Sonos Playbase upgrades your home theater with AirPlay 2 at $530 (Save $169)

- Jul. 28th 2020 8:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Sonos Playbase for $529.99 shipped in white. Down from $699, a price you’ll find direct from Sonos and B&H, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $8 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Sonos Playbase enhances your home theatre’s audio with a unique design that rests underneath your TV, taking up less space than the average soundbar. An internal audio array looks to deliver room-filling sound with six midrange drivers, three tweeters, and a woofer. Plus, smart capabilities bring AirPlay 2, whole-home playback, and more into the mix. Inputs include optical and Ethernet. Over 690 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for additional details.

Those looking to bring the same Sonos feature set to your home theater on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 sound bar packs built-in Alexa alongside AirPlay 2 functionality and more. I’ve been using one for several months now and love the balanced, room-filling sound it produces. Learn more in our review.

While you’re upgrading the home theater, this $950 discount on LG’s Nano 9 65-inch Smart 4K TV is worth a closer look. This high-end display packs plenty of premium functionality and has now dropped to an all-time low of $1,049.

Sonos Playbase features:

Expand your home audio setup with this Sonos Playbase. The 10 amplified drivers produce a full range of sound, as they consist of six midrange drivers, three tweeters and a woofer, and it’s compact enough to place anywhere. This Sonos Playbase also includes a controller app for effective customization and easy streaming from mobile devices.

