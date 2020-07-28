Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee 12-packs are now up to 50% off at Amazon

- Jul. 28th 2020 1:04 pm ET

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee (cocoa and honey with cream) for $18.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply add two 6-packs from this page to your cart and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel the subs afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly up to $36 or so for a 12-count, today’s deal is about 50% off and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at 12 glass bottles with 11-ounces of Starbucks cold brew inside. This is the cocoa and honey with cream flavor described as being “smooth, balanced, and subtly sweet.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon, More details below.

Now, clearly you could opt for just a single 6-pack at under $12 Prime shipped and save some cash that way. The overall value is not quite as good as today’s 12-pack deal, but if you’re just trying it for the first time it might be a smarter buy.

Otherwise, capitalize on this $14 deal on Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Coffee Maker and just make your own. Then pour it into Stanley’s Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug while it’s at the Amazon low. Also, be sure to swing by our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing ideas, accessories, and more.

More on the Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee:

Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee is brewed and steeped cold for a smoother flavor from a custom blend of beans. These 11 ounce glass bottles with twist on top are perfect for enjoying at home, work, or on the go. Available in Black Sweetened, Black Unsweetened, Vanilla Fig & Cream and Cocoa & Honey with Cream.

Starbucks

