Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Coffee Maker now $14 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 11:02 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $14
0

Amazon is now offering the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter (34-ounce) for $14.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, like it fetches direct, today’s deal is a new 2020 Amazon low and the lowest price we can find. This pour-over coffee maker features a stainless steel permanent filter along with a heat-resistant borosilicate glass carafe and a dishwasher-safe design. You just add your ground beans in, slowly pour some water over, and then add the remainder in and let it drip, just make sure you have a nice kettle ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The model above can make 8-cups of coffee in one go, but if a more personal brewer will suffice, there are more affordable options out there. The best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper Set goes for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 Amazon customers. Again, this model only makes a single cup of coffee at a time, but it is a more affordable solution.

We also have a 12-cup Ninja Coffee Maker down at $45 along with OXX’s COFFEEBOXX job site brewer. Then go score this deal on Thermos’ Stainless King Travel Mug to take your brew on-the-go. Swing by our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing ideas and our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker:

  • Pour over Coffee: manual pour over Coffee maker allows you to brew an excellent cup of Coffee in minutes
  • Stainless steel: includes a Permanent, stainless steel mesh filter that helps extract your coffee’s aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter
  • Coffee carafe: made of durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass with color band detailing that is both functional and elegant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $14
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Bodum

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard