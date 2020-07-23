Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Coffee Maker now $14 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter (34-ounce) for $14.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, like it fetches direct, today’s deal is a new 2020 Amazon low and the lowest price we can find. This pour-over coffee maker features a stainless steel permanent filter along with a heat-resistant borosilicate glass carafe and a dishwasher-safe design. You just add your ground beans in, slowly pour some water over, and then add the remainder in and let it drip, just make sure you have a nice kettle ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The model above can make 8-cups of coffee in one go, but if a more personal brewer will suffice, there are more affordable options out there. The best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper Set goes for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 Amazon customers. Again, this model only makes a single cup of coffee at a time, but it is a more affordable solution.

We also have a 12-cup Ninja Coffee Maker down at $45 along with OXX’s COFFEEBOXX job site brewer. Then go score this deal on Thermos’ Stainless King Travel Mug to take your brew on-the-go. Swing by our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing ideas and our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker:

Pour over Coffee: manual pour over Coffee maker allows you to brew an excellent cup of Coffee in minutes

Stainless steel: includes a Permanent, stainless steel mesh filter that helps extract your coffee’s aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter

Coffee carafe: made of durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass with color band detailing that is both functional and elegant

