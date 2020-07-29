Amazon’s modern ceramic lamp has a geometric design: $23 (60% off, New low)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Ceramic Table Lamp for $23.16 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This ceramic lamp features geometric texturing that’s bound to modernize your space. A white fabric drum shade will surround your light bulb, providing ambiance to any room. It has a diameter of 11-inches and measures roughly 2-feet tall. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If the photo above has you rethinking your home’s current seating arrangement, be sure to scope out the Amazon Rivet or Novogratz sofas we’ve found from $229. Pricing this low is worthy of your attention as couches can often be expensive to replace. The discounted offerings we’ve found are up to $407 off.

Oh, and let’s not forget that several Zinus-branded mattresses are as low as $102. Queen, twin, and full-sized solutions are available, ensuring many will find something that can work for them. Each model has some sort of memory foam implementation, helping produce a more comfortable sleeping arrangement.

Amazon Rivet Modern Ceramic Table Lamp features:

This modern ceramic lamp features striking geometric texturing in a deep green color. Paired with a white fabric drum shade, it will add pleasing ambient light to any room while blending with your existing styles.

11″ diameter x 22.75″H

Ceramic base, white fabric shade

Both useful and beautiful, this lamp adds a soft glow to any nook or side table.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!