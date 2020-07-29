Score a 17-inch American Metalcraft Pizza Pan at 45% off, now $4.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 17-inch American Metalcraft Wide-Rim Pizza Pan for $4.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8 or so, today’s offer is about 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This 17-inch pizza pan is also great for other dishes and is manufactured from “heavy-duty 14 and 18-gallon aluminum.” Described as a “must-have for those in the pizza industry,” it is also great for getting that pizzeria vibe at home. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 customers at Amazon where it is the #1 best-selling pizza pan. More details below.

While today’s 17-inch pizza pan is actually more affordable than many of the smaller options out there, the 12-inch Metalcraft model comes in at under $3 Prime shipped. Ideal for smaller ovens or larger countertop cookers, you get the same best-selling pizza pan, albeit a touch smaller, for even less than today’s rock-bottom offer.

Be sure to check out our picks for the best cookbooks of the summer to get some new ideas for your pizza pan. Then go lay some eyes on the impressive-looking new Gozney Outdoor Oven while you’re at it. And finish up in our home goods deal hub where you’ll find a host of other kitchenware and household essential deals.

More on the American Metalcraft Pizza Pan:

Wide-rim pizza pan

Made from aluminum

Heavy-duty and reliable in design

High-quality make

As ideal for a great serving look as they are safe to use

Hand-wash Only

