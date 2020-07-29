Apple’s high-end iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular sees $99 Amazon discount

Jul. 29th 2020 12:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular in Gold for $679.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $99 off the going rate found at retailers like Apple and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. Owners are bound to love this iPad’s 10.5-inch Retina Display with support for both True Tone and Wide Color. The implementation of an A12 Bionic chip is bound to keep this device speedy for many years to come. Touch ID allows this offering to be quickly and securely unlocked. Buyers will score an 8-megapixel camera along the back and 7-megapixel FaceTime HD sensor up front. Check out our video review to learn more.

For those of you that prefer macOS, you may want to pause and consider Apple’s most-affordable MacBook Air while it’s $100 off at Amazon. It’s a form-factor that I’ve relied on for a couple years and the latest iteration boasts Apple’s new Magic Keyboard which is paired with the convenience of Touch ID.

Curious what other Apple deals are currently alive and kicking? If so, our Apple guide is the place where they all congregate. There you’ll find everything from iPhone accessories to the company’s flagship products. Bookmark it to quickly peruse the latest and greatest deals at any time.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

