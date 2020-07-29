Bodum’s coffee grinders are now 25% off with deals starting from $19

- Jul. 29th 2020 4:47 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $19+
0

Bodum is now offering some great deals on its electric coffee grinders with offers starting from $19. One standout is the Bodum Electric Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder for $74.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 elsewhere, it actually carries a $100 MSRP from Bodum and is currently selling for $98 at Amazon. This is a burr grinder that “crushes beans” instead of slicing them with blades to preserve the bean’s “intrinsic flavour and aroma.” Other features include adjustable grind settings from “espresso to French press,” as well as a borosilicate glass catcher, and a push button timer that “allows users to grind the exact amount of coffee needed, keeping beans fresh and preventing waste.” Rated 4+ stars from over 67% of the 4,100+ Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more deals from $19.

Bodum also has its BISTRO Electric Blade Coffee Grinder for $18.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $25, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. We haven’t seen it drop down this low on Amazon since last year. While clearly not as robust and feature-rich as the electric coffee above, this is an affordable way to provide your morning routine with fresh beans nonetheless. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

But you’ll also want to browse through the rest of Bodum’s coffee accessory sale. You’ll find additional deals on everything from drinkware to milk frothers and everything in between right now.

Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Coffee Maker is still on sale along with Stanley’s ceramic 24-ounce Insulated bottle. Then go hit up our latest coffee feature for more ideas and the home goods deal hub for additional discounts.

More on the Bodum Bistro Burr electric coffee grinders:

Bodum electric coffee grinders: The BISTRO Burr Grinder crushes beans between stainless steel conical burrs rather than slicing them which preserves bean’s intrinsic flavour and aroma and provides a consistent grind; no sharpening required. Push button, pre-set timer allows users to grind the exact amount of coffee needed, keeping beans fresh and preventing waste. Adjustable grind allows users to go from Espresso to French Press with ease.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off $19+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Bodum

Bodum

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard