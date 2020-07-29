Bodum is now offering some great deals on its electric coffee grinders with offers starting from $19. One standout is the Bodum Electric Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder for $74.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 elsewhere, it actually carries a $100 MSRP from Bodum and is currently selling for $98 at Amazon. This is a burr grinder that “crushes beans” instead of slicing them with blades to preserve the bean’s “intrinsic flavour and aroma.” Other features include adjustable grind settings from “espresso to French press,” as well as a borosilicate glass catcher, and a push button timer that “allows users to grind the exact amount of coffee needed, keeping beans fresh and preventing waste.” Rated 4+ stars from over 67% of the 4,100+ Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more deals from $19.

Bodum also has its BISTRO Electric Blade Coffee Grinder for $18.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $25, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. We haven’t seen it drop down this low on Amazon since last year. While clearly not as robust and feature-rich as the electric coffee above, this is an affordable way to provide your morning routine with fresh beans nonetheless. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

But you’ll also want to browse through the rest of Bodum’s coffee accessory sale. You’ll find additional deals on everything from drinkware to milk frothers and everything in between right now.

Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Coffee Maker is still on sale along with Stanley’s ceramic 24-ounce Insulated bottle. Then go hit up our latest coffee feature for more ideas and the home goods deal hub for additional discounts.

More on the Bodum Bistro Burr electric coffee grinders:

Bodum electric coffee grinders: The BISTRO Burr Grinder crushes beans between stainless steel conical burrs rather than slicing them which preserves bean’s intrinsic flavour and aroma and provides a consistent grind; no sharpening required. Push button, pre-set timer allows users to grind the exact amount of coffee needed, keeping beans fresh and preventing waste. Adjustable grind allows users to go from Espresso to French Press with ease.

