Brookstone’s iOS/Android PhotoShare Smart Frame now $80 (Reg. $120+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Brookstone Frames (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering its PhotoShare Smart Digital Picture Frame for $79.99 shipped. This one typically sells for between $100 and $130 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. You’ll also find the espresso colorway on sale for $87.99, which is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Instantly send new photos to your digital frame via the free app, Google Photos, Facebook, over email, and via physical media like SD cards and USB flash drives. This freestanding or wall mountable digital frame features auto-rotate, video support, clock and calendar display options, and three included interchangeable inner matte frame options. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If this basic $32 Aluratek model won’t cut it for you, check out this 1080p 10-inch model at $68. While these options won’t provide the wireless media support found on today’s lead deal, they will save you some cash and display your memories much the same otherwise. Or just grab an Echo Show 5 smart display for $70 with loads of other functionality on-board and call it a day.

You’ll also want to check out this Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot Clock bundle deal as well as this ongoing offer on Lenovo’s 8-inch Smart Display at a new low of $63.

More on the Brookstone PhotoShare Smart Picture Frame:

Instantly send photos from phone to frames in seconds with the free Photoshare App

Multiple photos may be sent to up to 10 Photoshare Frames at once

Photos can be sent directly to the Photoshare frame via email, from PC or via link with Facebook

Photos can be sent from google photos or other photo apps, making it fast, easy and fun to find and share your favorite pictures with friends and family

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!