Omega’s Roll N Clean Litter Box hits the Amazon low at $36 shipped (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 29th 2020 1:52 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $36
0

Amazon is now offering the Omega Paw Roll N Clean Self Separating Self Cleaning Litter Box for $35.99 shipped. Also now matched at Walmart and Chewy. Regularly up to $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Using a patented interior grill design, you just roll the litter box over and then back to its upright position to easily separate waste from the litter tray. Ideal for larger cats or multi-cat homes, it also features a built-in “litter step” to clean your kitty every time he/she exists. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the 2,100+ Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not impressed with the Roll N Clean model above, there are more simple options out there for less if you’re looking for a refresh. This Pet Mate Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan comes in at under $17 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings from nearly 6,000 customers at Amazon. Clearly you won’t get some of the more modern amenities here, but it will get the job done for half the price.

Be sure to check out the Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop and our roundup of the best ways to keep your pets cool this summer. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Omega Paw Roll N Litter Box:

  • Elite Self cleaning EL-RA20-1
  • Features chrome accents
  • Built in “litter step” catches litter as cat exits
  • New improved clip design
  • Stronger more durable sifting Grill.Material:Plastic.Remove all kitty litter and rinse out with pet-friendly soap and water. Scrub with a soft cloth to remove stubborn stains and litter and use a soft towel to dry and reassemble for use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $36
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Omega

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard