Omega’s Roll N Clean Litter Box hits the Amazon low at $36 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Omega Paw Roll N Clean Self Separating Self Cleaning Litter Box for $35.99 shipped. Also now matched at Walmart and Chewy. Regularly up to $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Using a patented interior grill design, you just roll the litter box over and then back to its upright position to easily separate waste from the litter tray. Ideal for larger cats or multi-cat homes, it also features a built-in “litter step” to clean your kitty every time he/she exists. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the 2,100+ Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not impressed with the Roll N Clean model above, there are more simple options out there for less if you’re looking for a refresh. This Pet Mate Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan comes in at under $17 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings from nearly 6,000 customers at Amazon. Clearly you won’t get some of the more modern amenities here, but it will get the job done for half the price.

Be sure to check out the Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop and our roundup of the best ways to keep your pets cool this summer. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Omega Paw Roll N Litter Box:

Elite Self cleaning EL-RA20-1

Features chrome accents

Built in “litter step” catches litter as cat exits

New improved clip design

Stronger more durable sifting Grill.Material:Plastic.Remove all kitty litter and rinse out with pet-friendly soap and water. Scrub with a soft cloth to remove stubborn stains and litter and use a soft towel to dry and reassemble for use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!