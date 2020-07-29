Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

The Sunglass Hut Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ralph Lauren, and many more. Prices are as marked. Plus, when you apply promo code 60OFF2 at checkout, receive $60 off your second pair of sunglasses. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $130, which is $26 off the original rate. These sunglasses are polarized and designed to be flattering on an array of face shapes. Best of all, you can find them in thirteen color options too. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the new Travis Matthew Sunglass Collection for summer.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Oakley Turbine Rotor Sunglasses $83 (Orig. $166)
- Oakley Airbrake XL Snow Goggle $135 (Orig. $270)
- Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $156)
- Ray-Ban Wayfarer Double Bridge $150 (Orig. $204)
- Oakley Double Edge Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $196)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Ralph Lauren Cat Eye Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $202)
- Oakley Hold On Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $140)
- Oakley Top Knot Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $206)
- Dolce & Gabbana Large Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $320)
- Ralph Lauren Aviator Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $225)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!