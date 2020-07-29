Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

- Jul. 29th 2020 2:40 pm ET

0

The Sunglass Hut Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ralph Lauren, and many more. Prices are as marked. Plus, when you apply promo code 60OFF2 at checkout, receive $60 off your second pair of sunglasses. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $130, which is $26 off the original rate. These sunglasses are polarized and designed to be flattering on an array of face shapes. Best of all, you can find them in thirteen color options too. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the new Travis Matthew Sunglass Collection for summer.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut

About the Author