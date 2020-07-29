Verizon has up to $350 off iPhone 11 Pro/Max + BOGO FREE, Galaxy S20+ 5G, more

Verizon Wireless is offering up to $350 off the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max right now when you activate it on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan. If you need two, there’s also a buy-one-get-one-FREE promotion with up to $1,000 off the second device as long as you activate a new line. Verizon is also bundling an Amazon Echo Dot and smart plug with your purchase, adding an additional $75 in value. If you’re looking at picking up new phones, this is a fantastic option. While Apple normally announces its latest-and-greatest in September, it’ll likely be a while before we see buy-one-get-one-free discounts on the next-generation devices. Ready to learn more about the iPhone 11 Pro? Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

We’ve also spotted that the iPhone 11 is being offered buy-one-get-one-FREE with up to $700 off the second if you activate a new line. Picking up the iPhone 11 is still a great option as it delivers a wide-angle camera alongside a standard view, 4K video recording, Face ID, and the same processor that you’ll find in the 11 Pro above. Take a deep-dive with us in our review.

Other Verizon smartphone deals:

