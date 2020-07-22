Apple’s new iPhone SE drops to $120 on Verizon or Sprint (Reg. $399)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the new iPhone SE 64GB for $5 per month with activation. Down from its usual $16.66 per month going rate (or $399 overall), that brings the total to $120 shipped over the 24-month plan. Also at Best Buy with activation on Sprint. Fees may apply and vary per carrier. Saving you $279, today’s offer is $39 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen since initial launch promotions earlier in the year. As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.

Whether you’re picking up the iPhone SE for yourself, or as a family member’s first device, using a little of your savings on a case can go a long way. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case will only set you back $13 at Amazon and provides some added protection. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can match whichever style of SE you fancy, as well.

This morning we tracked a notable discount on AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ at $239, which is down from the $278 value you’d typically pay. Similar bundles with iPad Pro and AppleCare+ are upwards of $530 off, too. And there’s even more in our Apple guide right here.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

