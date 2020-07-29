Zinus’ Mid-Century Modern Table plummets to $145.50 (Reg. up to $280)

- Jul. 29th 2020 4:54 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jen Mid-Century Modern Wood Dining Table for $145.40 shipped. That’s up to $135 off recent pricing there and is among some of the best offers we’ve tracked in months. This mid-century modern table boasts a clean and simplistic design that’s ready to refresh your dining room or kitchen. It’s comprised of pine wood and each corner is rounded so there are no rough edges. Measurements work out to 47.2- by 29.5- by 29-inches. Assembly is said to take a matter of minutes and Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re in need of some additional lighting in one of your rooms, be sure to look at the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Ceramic Lamp. It features a geometric design that’s likely to help modernize your space, and pricing is down to $23. Believe it or not, this is both 60% off and an all-time low, making now an excellent time to strike.

For those of you that have been struggling to sleep well at night, an achievable remedy may involve replacing your old mattress. With several Zinus-branded solutions as low as $102 right now, this is an ideal time to see what’s out there.

Zinus Jen Mid-Century Modern Table features:

  • Pine wood with rounded corner details
  • Measures 47.2 Inches x 29.5 Inches x 29 Inches
  • Easily assembled in minutes
  • Table only/ does not include chairs
  • Worry free 1 year warranty

