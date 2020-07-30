elago adds vintage flair to your AirPods with its $9.50 Macintosh case

- Jul. 30th 2020 8:16 am ET

0

elago via Amazon offers its AW3 AirPods Case for $9.49 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $12 at Amazon and up to $15 elsewhere, today’s deal is $0.50 less than our previous mention, and the best we can find by 25%. elago’s popular AirPods case delivers a vintage feel styled after the iconic Lisa Macintosh. Made from smooth silicone, it’s designed to keep your AirPods in pristine condition while avoiding any unnecessary scratches or bumps. You’ll have access to all of the usual ports and charging options here, ensuring that full functionality is delivered while your AirPods rest in their case. Rated 4.5/ stars.

Forgo the iconic Apple design and go with this third-party case that’s available in a number of color options for $5. You’ll of course miss out on the vintage vibes above, but this option does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 6,500 Amazon customers.

We recently explored the latest AirPods Pro cases from elago in our on-going Tested with 9to5Toys series. You can check out all of our hands-on details here for more on these nifty additions to Apple’s latest earbuds. I’m partial to the MINI car recreation, but the GameBoy model is pretty sweet, too.

elago AW3 case features:

Huge successor to elago’s nostalgic W3 apple watch stand design – an AirPods case with the same concept. Enjoy the old school Apple monitor design while using your AirPods. No hinge point at the back allowing for easy installation and removal, all while allowing wireless charging. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. Front LED is visible and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

