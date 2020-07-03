Editor’s note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new series focused on everyday accessories and essentials to take your setup to the next level, starting with the new Anker PowerExpand Elite Dock. Have a product you’d like to see us review? Sound off in the comment section below!

elago has been cranking out fun Apple accessories for a while now. In recent years, the brand has turned its attention to unique add-ons for your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods. Almost all of them are made from a soft and flexible plastic, which allow for each product to easily slide in and out when needed. Not to mention, the material won’t scratch up your beloved tech either. On the latest episode of Tested with 9to5Toys, we’re taking a close up look at elago’s newest AirPods Pro case. In recent months, elago has introduced a range of new products for Apple’s high-end AirPods, and now we’re going to see what all the fuss is about.

elago offers fun everyday AirPods Pro accessories

All told, elago offers over 50 different styles of AirPods Pro cases, which is mesmerizing when you actually scroll through the product page. For today’s Tested with 9to5Toys, we’ll be taking a look at four of the latest offerings from elago designed for Apple’s earbuds. Each option supports both wireless and wired charging. This includes the newest release, the Mini Car Case, along with the AW5 Hang Case, and two styles of the Hang Case.

Mini Car Case comes in 3 styles

Of all the cases currently in elago’s stable, the Mini Car option for AirPods Pro is my favorite. It looks just like the iconic car with a flip-up design that reveals your AirPods Pro case and earbuds. A nifty feature is that elago has made the headlights glow in the dark, so it’s easy to see it at night when it might be difficult to find your earbuds. elago offers three different colors to choose from here.

AW5 Hang Case

You may have seen elago’s retro-inspired AirPods cases before. But the AW5 version is arguably my favorite. It’s made to look like an old Nintendo Gameboy with a choice of two different colors. Much like the Mini Case mentioned above, it rocks a flip-up design with the addition of a built-in carabiner, which allows it to connect to your backpack or purse. It’s an easy buy for gamers on your shopping list.

Armor Hang Case and Suit Case

elago’s Armor Case looks like once of those Pelican boxes that’s made to withstand a beating while you’re traveling. The Suit Case is very similar, as well, but also looks like… well… a suitcase. Both offer integrated carabiner connectors, which again make it easy to attach the case to your backpack or purse. You’ll find a handful of color options here, as well.

Tested with 9to5Toys

Overall, these cases from elago are fun and not too expensive, generally trending at around $10 or so for each. Certainly during the holidays, these cases are an easy purchase that will please any techie on your list that also regularly rocks a pair of AirPods. The integrated protection benefits are also nice, if you’re worried about scratching up a case. You can check out all of elago’s AirPods Pro cases right here for additional styles and more.

