New Apple Shopping Event at various retailers discounts Apple Watch, iPads, more

- Jul. 30th 2020 6:55 am ET

Feature
0

A new Apple Shopping Event has cropped up this morning at Best Buy with notable deals on various Macs, iPads, and Beats headphones. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup where necessary. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Headlining today’s Apple event is a large selection of deals on Beats headphones, many of which are currently being matched at Amazon. That includes the latest Powerbeats at $129.99, which is down from the regular going rate and a match of our previous July mention. You can also save on Powerbeats Pro at $199.99 (Reg. $250), and more.

Apple’s iPad Air is also being discounted by as much as $99 throughout this sale. You can save on a variety of models here. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

And finally, Apple Watch Series 3 continues to be discounted from $169 in today’s sale at both retailers. Matching our previous mention, this offer delivers notable savings and a great chance to pick up a still-solid wearable for one of the best prices from 2020. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. So if you don’t want to shell out additional cash for the latest models from Apple, consider going this route instead.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Check out the entire sale here for more, including discounts on additional Apple accessories.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

