When we heard that UNO Minimalista was going to become an official Mattel offering back in March, we were very excited about it. Unlike some redesigns, the concept on Instagram appears to be loved by just about everyone that sees it. In fact, it even looks like a knockoff may have emerged at Amazon.

Anyone that enjoys UNO will be pleased to find out that the Minimalista version does not change the rules, but is a mere makeover of the classic game. While not the only time Mattel has redesigned UNO, Minimalista has to be one of the most exciting options yet.

UNO Minimalista is finally available for pre-order

After lots of talk but no official listings, the modern take on UNO that we’ve been anxiously awaiting will soon be in the hands of many. The timing of this release could prove to be great as many of us are still trying to find ways to keep ourselves occupied at home.

Thankfully nothing has changed about the game outside of its design, making it an option that anyone can pick up and enjoy in a matter of minutes. It’s for great kids and adults alike, with Mattel aiming it at anyone age 7 or older.

Pricing and availability

UNO Minimalista has a list price of $9.99. This is perfectly aligned with what was projected earlier this year and is a price that many will arguably be happy to pay. Pre-orders are open now at Target. Anyone that purchases will have to patiently wait until at least September 7 for it to ship, as that is its official release date. For those of you that can’t wait, have a look at this readily-available version.

9to5Toys’ Take

Much like WHAT THE GOLF? for Nintendo Switch, UNO Minimalista is a game that I am thrilled to throw my support behind. Not only is UNO a timeless and fun game, but I also want to use my money to send a message that I’d love to see more remakes like this come to fruition.

At $10, there’s really no reason not to order this game. Top that off with 5% off and free shipping with a RedCard debit card and even more fuel has been added to the fire. I just placed my order, and look forward to busting this game out with the rest of my family. The only downside here is that everyone has to wait until September to receive UNO Minimalista.

