Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches fall as low as $35 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

- Jul. 29th 2020 4:33 pm ET

0

Today we’ve found a nice selection of Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches discounted as low as $35 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Timex Harborside 42mm Watch for $43.94 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This fashionable timepiece bundles a 20mm genuine leather band with a 42mm brass case. Inside you’ll find a blue dial with date window. Arabic numerals indicate the time and an Indiglo light-up watch dial ensures you can see the time no matter how dark it may be. Water-resistance reaches up to 50-meters, ensuring it’s ready to be worn into the pool or shower. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and if none of the options above seem to be the right fit, check out the discount we found on Timex Waterbury. It’s been marked down to $90, which is a new low for this style. Alongside this timepiece you’ll find many others that are up to 40% off.

Timex Harborside 42mm Watch features:

  • Adjustable tan 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Blue dial with date window at 3 o’clock; partial Arabic numerals
  • Silver-tone & blue 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal
  • Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

