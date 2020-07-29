Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches fall as low as $35 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today we’ve found a nice selection of Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches discounted as low as $35 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Timex Harborside 42mm Watch for $43.94 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This fashionable timepiece bundles a 20mm genuine leather band with a 42mm brass case. Inside you’ll find a blue dial with date window. Arabic numerals indicate the time and an Indiglo light-up watch dial ensures you can see the time no matter how dark it may be. Water-resistance reaches up to 50-meters, ensuring it’s ready to be worn into the pool or shower. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.
More watches on sale:
- Timex Easy Reader 35mm: $37 (Reg. $45)
- Timex Ironman Classic 30: $36 (Reg. $45)
- Timex Modern Easy Reader 40mm: $42 (Reg. $50)
- Timex Highland Street Black Leather: $35 (Reg. $45)
- Timex Ironman Classic 50: $44 (Reg. $55)
- Timex IQ+ Move Activity Tracker: $68 (Reg. $93)
- Timex Stainless Steel Leather Strap: $87 (Reg. $127)
- Skagen Aaren Kulor: $57 (Reg. $90)
- Skagen Silver (SKW6619): $87 (Reg. $137)
- Skagen Grenen: $49 (Reg. $73)
- Fossil Townsman (FS5407): $103 (Reg. $151)
- View all…
Oh, and if none of the options above seem to be the right fit, check out the discount we found on Timex Waterbury. It’s been marked down to $90, which is a new low for this style. Alongside this timepiece you’ll find many others that are up to 40% off.
Timex Harborside 42mm Watch features:
- Adjustable tan 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
- Blue dial with date window at 3 o’clock; partial Arabic numerals
- Silver-tone & blue 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal
- Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!