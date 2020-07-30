Upgrade to Google Wifi and enjoy mesh connections from $70, today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers a 3-pack of Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $174.99 in certified refurbished condition. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has a list price of $299. This is a match of our previous refurbished mention, as well. You can also score a single node at $69.99 in today’s sale. If you’re finally ready to take your network to the next level, consider going with a mesh system like Google Wifi. With three nodes, you’ll be able to blanket up 4,500-sq. feet of your home or office. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.
Is mesh overkill for your needs? Consider going with TP-Link’s popular 802.11ac wireless router, which features a more traditional design, for $50. You’ll still get dual-band connectivity and all of the features you’d need in 2019 for a modern setup. Ideal for spaces without too many walls or interference. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Those looking for a more robust Wi-Fi option will want to check out this deal on one of NETGEAR’s latest releases. You can find all the details right here.
Google Wifi features:
- A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering
- Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios
- A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!