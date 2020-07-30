Boost camping comfort with Intex’s Dura-Beam Queen Airbed: $20 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Intex Dura-Beam Queen Airbed for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s at least 25% off recent pricing there and matches the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This inflatable bed features a 2-in-1 valve with extra-wide openings to ensure you can quickly inflate or deflate it. It’s ready to support up to 600-pounds and Intex touts that it offers “ideal firmness and support for an incredible night’s sleep.” It’s queen-sized with measurements of 60- x 10- x 80-inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With plenty of summer and fall days ahead, now is a great time to invest in Coleman’s spacious 4-Person Sundome Tent. It’s currently on sale for $84.50 which happens to be among the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked in months. It has snag-free, continuous pole sleeves that are said to make setup a breeze. Coleman touts this tent is up to 33% more water-resistant when compared with its other offerings.

Want to enjoy a movie or TV show on your next camping trip? If so, you should definitely take a look at BenQ new portable projector. It wields support for AirPlay and even has a USB-C port. Once charged, you’ll be able to create a 100-inch screen for up to 3-hours.

Intex Dura-Beam Queen Airbed features:

  • Inflatable twin airbed for home use engineered with fiber-tech(tm) construction
  • Features a 2-in-1 valve with extra-wide openings to ensure fast inflating and deflating
  • This ultra-lightweight bed provides ideal firmness and support for an incredible night’s sleep
  • Dimensions: 60 x 10 x 80 inches (w x H x L), 600-Pound capacity

