Save $100 on JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay or Android Auto receiver at $380

- Jul. 30th 2020 4:58 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for $379.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention from back in January and matches the all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 190 customers. Find more details below the fold.

JVC’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. And now with iOS 13 allowing you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit, you can grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view, as well.

Speaking of in-car upgrades, we just took a hands-on look at Scosche’s MagicGrip, which delivers a premium in-car charging experience. Then today the brand unveiled three new Extendo car mounts with Qi charging and more, which you can learn all about right here.

JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Add an interactive entertainment center to your vehicle with this JVC digital multimedia receiver. The 6.2-inch touchscreen display lets you navigate through the available listening options, and a two-camera input system provides a clear view of the road behind you. This JVC digital multimedia receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can pair your smartphone for access to streaming content and saved playlists.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
JVC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go