Save $100 on JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay or Android Auto receiver at $380

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for $379.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention from back in January and matches the all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 190 customers. Find more details below the fold.

JVC’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. And now with iOS 13 allowing you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit, you can grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view, as well.

Speaking of in-car upgrades, we just took a hands-on look at Scosche’s MagicGrip, which delivers a premium in-car charging experience. Then today the brand unveiled three new Extendo car mounts with Qi charging and more, which you can learn all about right here.

JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Add an interactive entertainment center to your vehicle with this JVC digital multimedia receiver. The 6.2-inch touchscreen display lets you navigate through the available listening options, and a two-camera input system provides a clear view of the road behind you. This JVC digital multimedia receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can pair your smartphone for access to streaming content and saved playlists.

