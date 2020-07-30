Get two ultra-small USB-C adapters for $8 Prime shipped in various colors

- Jul. 30th 2020 7:15 am ET

$8
0

Amazon offers a 2-pack of nonda USB-C Adapters for $7.99 in your choice of two colors. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal marks the second-best price ever and the lowest we can currently find. This nifty adapter makes it easy to connect legacy devices to the latest devices from Apple, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. I have a few of these around the house to compliment my 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it easy to pair older hard drives and my printer when needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

If you can skip the ultra-small design, opt to save a bit further per unit and go with this two-pack of USB-C to A adapters. You’ll get a more streamlined look here, but be aware, the rigid design won’t offer as much flexibility as today’s featured product.

For more USB-C adapters, be sure to check out Twelve South’s AirFly Pro at $45. It’s currently on sale at Amazon, alongside other models, for a limited time.

nonda USB-C Adapters feature:

  • [USB 3 0 Superspeed] Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed Fast USB C to USB adapter
  • [Plug & Play] OTG adapter No additional driver/software needed Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter
  • [Super Durable] Zinc alloy body prevents scratches Premium USB C connector passes 10 000+ Push/Pull Test

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$8
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

nonda

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp