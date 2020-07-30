Get two ultra-small USB-C adapters for $8 Prime shipped in various colors

Amazon offers a 2-pack of nonda USB-C Adapters for $7.99 in your choice of two colors. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal marks the second-best price ever and the lowest we can currently find. This nifty adapter makes it easy to connect legacy devices to the latest devices from Apple, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. I have a few of these around the house to compliment my 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it easy to pair older hard drives and my printer when needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

If you can skip the ultra-small design, opt to save a bit further per unit and go with this two-pack of USB-C to A adapters. You’ll get a more streamlined look here, but be aware, the rigid design won’t offer as much flexibility as today’s featured product.

For more USB-C adapters, be sure to check out Twelve South’s AirFly Pro at $45. It’s currently on sale at Amazon, alongside other models, for a limited time.

nonda USB-C Adapters feature:

[USB 3 0 Superspeed] Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed Fast USB C to USB adapter

[Plug & Play] OTG adapter No additional driver/software needed Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter

[Super Durable] Zinc alloy body prevents scratches Premium USB C connector passes 10 000+ Push/Pull Test

