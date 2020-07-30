Osprey’s Duffel Bag hits an all-time low $26 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is currently offering the Osprey UL Stuff Duffel Bag in the color Shadow Grey for $26 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag is highly packable, which is great for storing and traveling. It’s also very lightweight and has padded shoulder straps that makes it more comfortable to carry. Its water-resistant fabric also makes it nice if you’re taking it hiking or camping. Rated 4.8/5 stars with reviews still coming in, however Osprey is highly rated overall. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Easily organize your duffel bag with the YAMIU Packing Cubes that are currently on sale for $12.99, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6-months. Regularly these organizers are priced at $17. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out the new Apple sale that’s offering notable deals on various Macs, iPads, and Beats headphones. Plus, be sure to check out Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

Osprey Stuff Duffel Bag features:

Duffel stuffs into its own ultra-compact, built-in storage pocket

Dual zippered main compartment

External zippered pocket with key clip

Padded shoulder strap for comfortable carry

While traveling there is often a need for a duffel to carry just the essentials for a day trip and then disappear when not in use. The Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack does just that with deluxe features not found most crushable duffels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!