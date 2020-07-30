Twelve South MagicBridge simplifies your Mac setup for $35 shipped

- Jul. 30th 2020 10:20 am ET

Amazon offers the Twelve South MagicBridge for $34.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked in 2020, as well as a match of our previous mentions in recent months. This nifty accessory snaps your Magic Keyboard and Trackpad together, making it one solid unit. By unifying your setup, it will be easier to keep things nice and tidy without adding too much additional bulk along the way. Plus, you’ll still be able to access all of the necessary charging ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 200 Amazon reviewers.

Leverage your savings today and tidy up the workspace even further with a 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties for $3. Available in a wide range of colors, these helpful 3-inch ties make it easy to clean up your desk without adding too much bulk along the way. Plus, they have stellar ratings from over 2,800 Amazon reviewers.

Swing by Woot’s Apple accessory sale for even more deals on products to take your setup to the next level. It’s fairly rare to see Apple’s first-party products discounted, let alone a variety across the board. Check out all of our coverage here for additional details on all of these price drops.

Twelve South MagicBridge features:

  • Organizes desk and creates a tidy two-in-one combo
  • Holds trackpad on either left or right of keyboard
  • Easy access to power switches and Lightning ports for charging
  • Works with Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 (not included)

