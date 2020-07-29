Save on official Apple Thunderbolt and Lightning accessories, more from $19

Woot is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Mac and iPhone accessories headlined by the Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter at $21.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Typically $29, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. If you’re still rocking an older Mac with a Thunderbolt 2 port, adding this adapter into the mix is a great way to take advantage of faster connectivity. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 1Gb/s speeds, making this a great option for turning an old Mac into a media server with a dedicated hardwired connection. Head below for all of the other official Apple accessories on sale today.

Other Apple accessory deals include:

Then go swing by our Apple guide for even more, including B&H’s latest sale that’s taking $100 off MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more. We’re also seeing official Apple Watch bands from $39, and more right here.

Apple Thunderbolt Ethernet Adapter features:

The Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter lets you easily connect to a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network. Small and compact, it connects to the Thunderbolt port on your Mac computer and provides an RJ-45 port that supports 10/100/1000BASE-T networks.

