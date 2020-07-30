VANTRUE 1080p/1440p dash cameras are on sale today with prices from $52

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N1 Pro Mini 1080p Dash Camera for $51.99 shipped with the code NPRTR7BQ at checkout. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’ve yet to add a dash camera to your vehicle, now’s the time. Summer road trips are upon us, and this can be a way to capture the ride without ever leaving your vehicle. There are a few times I’ve caught a gorgeous sunset on my dash camera and gone back to look at it. Plus, you’ll gain crucial information about the moments before, during, and after a crash should you ever be involved in one. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.

We also spotted the VANTRUE N2 Pro 1440p Dual Dash Camera for $119.99 shipped when you use the code VH2U6RYN at checkout. Down from its $200 list price, this is among the best deal that we’ve tracked all-time. This is the dash camera I personally have in my SUV and it’s great. I can turn on the interior camera on road trips to capture the fun times had inside as well as record what goes on in front of the car at 1080p. And, when I don’t have that enabled, I can easily record 1440p high-quality video in front of the vehicle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings from either deal above to grab this 32GB microSD card. Don’t worry about it being slightly smaller on the storage size, because each camera above will automatically delete the oldest, non-protected footage to make room for new videos. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped, so be sure to pick it up to complete your dash camera setup.

VANTRUE N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam features:

【FHD 1080P Mini Dash Camera with Super Night Vision】With mini and compact design (Size: 2.5×1.95×1.5in), the dashcam takes up tiny space in your car, which won’t obstruct your vision while driving. Recording HD 1920X1080P/30 fps video with advanced Sony Sensor IMX323, 160° wide-angle F1.8 six layers glass lens clearly capture the license plates as well as road signs during the day and night. Perfect mini dash camera for cars, truck, SUV, provides the most important evidence for car accidents.

