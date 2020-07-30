Outfit a guest room with Zinus’ Upholstered Platform Bed: $136.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Full-Size Platform Bed for $136.47 shipped. That’s $63 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable bed frame features an “easy-as-pie assembly” that’s ready to support up to 500-pounds. Given its platform design, there will be no need for a box spring, simplifying your overall setup. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of Zinus, did you see the discount we spotted on its Mid-Century Modern Table? Right now you can snag it $124.50, which is over 55% off what you’d typically have to spend. Clean and simple styling makes this an attractive option for anyone looking to declutter their space.

Yet another way to upgrade your home is with simplehuman’s Sensor Mirror. It is marked down by $80 at Amazon, delivering the lowest price it has ever been. Not only does it look fantastic, it’s also equipped with Alexa and a speaker with a “Danish-designed 2.5-inch custom-built driver” inside.

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed features:

GOOD LOOKS, CONFIDENT STYLE – Thousands of positive reviews don’t lie – the Shalini, with its diamond pattern stitching that brightens up any room and easy-as-pie assembly, is highly rated for a reason

DURABLY DESIGNED – Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds, while all other sizes can support up to 500 pounds

NO BOX SPRING NEEDED – Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; for the twin and full sizes, slats are spaced 2.7 inches apart, and for other sizes, slats are spaced 3.2 inches apart

