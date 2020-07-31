Amazon’s Rivet Pendant Chandelier will illuminate your space for $40 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazon Rivet Mid-Century Modern Pendant Chandelier for $39.97 shipped. Today’s offer is $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $7. This pendant aims to uplift the looks of any space with a mid-century look that’s accompanied by honeycomb glass. A brushed nickel finish makes it stand out even more, but sleek, simple lines ensure that it can fit in well almost anywhere. Measurements are 7- by 7- by 30-inches. Ratings are still rolling in, but Amazon’s Rivet brand is reputable.
Class up your new fixture even more when using some of today’s savings to grab a Kasa Smart Edison LED Bulb at $17. This light source offers up a look that’s bound to blend well with your new mid-century modern pendant. It produces 400-lumens of brightness and integrates with both Alexa and Assistant for easy-to-use smart home control.
Everything above would look excellent next to Ameriwood’s Candon Desk. It just dropped to the best price in well over a year, allowing you to scoop it up for $85.50. This deal offers $45 in savings, making now a fantastic time to upgrade your home office.
Amazon Rivet Pendant Chandelier features:
- A honeycomb glass gives a modern industrial look to this pendant chandelier. Brushed nickel finish adds to its sleek, simple lines. This lamp is contemporary, yet understated enough to blend with your existing styles.
- Industrial modern look
- Made of metal and glass
- Adds sleek, modern style touch along with light
- 7″Wx7″Dx30″H
