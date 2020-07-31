Amazon’s Rivet Pendant Chandelier will illuminate your space for $40 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazon Rivet Mid-Century Modern Pendant Chandelier for $39.97 shipped. Today’s offer is $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $7. This pendant aims to uplift the looks of any space with a mid-century look that’s accompanied by honeycomb glass. A brushed nickel finish makes it stand out even more, but sleek, simple lines ensure that it can fit in well almost anywhere. Measurements are 7- by 7- by 30-inches. Ratings are still rolling in, but Amazon’s Rivet brand is reputable.

Class up your new fixture even more when using some of today’s savings to grab a Kasa Smart Edison LED Bulb at $17. This light source offers up a look that’s bound to blend well with your new mid-century modern pendant. It produces 400-lumens of brightness and integrates with both Alexa and Assistant for easy-to-use smart home control.

Everything above would look excellent next to Ameriwood’s Candon Desk. It just dropped to the best price in well over a year, allowing you to scoop it up for $85.50. This deal offers $45 in savings, making now a fantastic time to upgrade your home office.

Amazon Rivet Pendant Chandelier features:

A honeycomb glass gives a modern industrial look to this pendant chandelier. Brushed nickel finish adds to its sleek, simple lines. This lamp is contemporary, yet understated enough to blend with your existing styles.

Industrial modern look

Made of metal and glass

Adds sleek, modern style touch along with light

7″Wx7″Dx30″H

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

