Make working from home easier with Ameriwood’s Candon Desk: $85.50 (Save $45)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Candon Desk for $85.40 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in well over a year. Whether you want to work in a home office, dorm or bedroom, Ameriwood Home’s Candon Desk is here to make you more productive. Along the side owners will find two open shelves and a file drawer, offering plenty of storage for most needs. This piece of furniture measures 30.1- by 45- by 19.5-inches, striking a balance that’s suitable for most spaces while also delivering enough room to comfortably get things done. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s deal is far from the only furniture discount we’ve spotted this week. In fact, the deals we found on Amazon or Novogratz sofas are still live. In our roundup you’ll find options priced from $229, making it affordable to refresh your current couch.

Now that you have a comfy couch on the way, why not bolster your home theater’s audio? It’s easy and affordable to do now that Samsung’s 2020 Acoustic Beam Soundbar has returned to $168. This offer shaves $30 off, which is notable given the fact that it’s only been on the market for a few months.

Ameriwood Home Candon Desk features:

Keep everything you need right by your side while you work in your home office, dorm room or bedroom on the Ameriwood Home Condon Desk

This desk is equipped with Plenty of writing space, 1 letter file drawer and 2 open shelves for all your supplies and paperwork

2 people are required for assembly; Assembled dimensions: 30.1 inch H x 45 inch W x 19.5 inch D. Shipping weight is approximately 75.46 pounds

