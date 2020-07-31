Chuckit! Tennis Ball 2-packs now under $2 at Amazon + more dog toys/treats

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Chuckit! Tennis Balls for $1.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Discount automatically applies in the cart. Regularly just over $4 or so, today’s offer is as much as 60% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for keeping the pups active, they are made from a natural high-bounce rubber that “encourages dogs to leap and jump.” Features include an “extra-thick natural rubber core,” highly-visible colorway, and compatibility with those $10 Chuckit! launchers so you don’t blow your arm out throwing it. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. Head below for dog/pet toys, treats, and food deals.
More dog toys/food deals:
- 2-Pack Nylabone Flavored Bone $3 (Reg. $5)
- Burt’s Bees Dogs Paw & Nose Lotion $2 (Reg. $4.50+)
- NUTRO Senior Dry Dog Food $29 (Reg. $50)
- Natural Balance L.I.D. Dog Treats $4.50 (Reg. $6+)
- CLOUDZONE Dog Bed $38 (Reg. $45+)
- AmazonBasics Stackable Pet Kennel $123 (Reg. $160)
- PetSafe Gravity Food/Water Station $17 (Reg. $21)
- PetSafe Drinkwell fountains from $33 (Reg. up to $90)
- GREENIES Natural Dental Dog Treats $17.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Blue Buffalo Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food $36 (Reg. $50+)
- And much more…
We also have a great deal running on BISSELL’s BARKBATH QT at just $70. It will allow to give your pup a wash just about anywhere you can find an outlet, with much less water than a typical bath. You also might want to check out this pet hair cleaning Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX while it’s $80 off and then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.
More on the Chuckit! Tennis Balls:
- NATURAL AND DURABLE: Featuring an extra-thick natural rubber core, Chuckit! Tennis dog balls are durable for long-term use
- HIGH-VISIBILITY COLORS: Pets and pet parents can easily spot the bright blue and orange tennis balls for dogs during outdoor play
- HIGH-BOUNCING BALLS: Tennis dog toy ball is made from natural high-bounce rubber that encourages dogs to leap and jump
- FLOATS IN WATER: Made of a lightweight rubber material, Chuckit!’s Tennis Balls are great water toys for dogs that enjoy fetch at the pool or the beach
