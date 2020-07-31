Chuckit! Tennis Ball 2-packs now under $2 at Amazon + more dog toys/treats

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Chuckit! Tennis Balls for $1.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Discount automatically applies in the cart. Regularly just over $4 or so, today’s offer is as much as 60% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for keeping the pups active, they are made from a natural high-bounce rubber that “encourages dogs to leap and jump.” Features include an “extra-thick natural rubber core,” highly-visible colorway, and compatibility with those $10 Chuckit! launchers so you don’t blow your arm out throwing it. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. Head below for dog/pet toys, treats, and food deals.

More dog toys/food deals:

We also have a great deal running on BISSELL’s BARKBATH QT at just $70. It will allow to give your pup a wash just about anywhere you can find an outlet, with much less water than a typical bath. You also might want to check out this pet hair cleaning Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX while it’s $80 off and then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Chuckit! Tennis Balls:

NATURAL AND DURABLE: Featuring an extra-thick natural rubber core, Chuckit! Tennis dog balls are durable for long-term use

HIGH-VISIBILITY COLORS: Pets and pet parents can easily spot the bright blue and orange tennis balls for dogs during outdoor play

HIGH-BOUNCING BALLS: Tennis dog toy ball is made from natural high-bounce rubber that encourages dogs to leap and jump

FLOATS IN WATER: Made of a lightweight rubber material, Chuckit!’s Tennis Balls are great water toys for dogs that enjoy fetch at the pool or the beach

