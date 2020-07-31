Let Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX tackle the chores at $170 (Save $80)

Woot is currently offering the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from $250, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats Amazon’s competing discount by $40, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with a 100-minute runtime, the RoboVac 11S MAX should have no problem thoroughly cleaning your house during each session. The enhanced BoostIQ system delivers 2000Pa of suction, ensuring that this robotic vacuum can handle sweeping up pet hair and much more. Over nearly 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details can be found down below.

A great way to supplement your cleaning arsenal is with the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster. Adding this handheld vacuum into your setup provides a more convenient way to take care of messes instead of having to send the featured robotic vacuum off to sweep the house. And at $42, you’ll be able to use a portion of the savings and still have cash left over.

Our home goods guide is full of plenty of other notable discounts today to upgrade your space. Some highlights include up to 20% off grilling essentials, as well as a SodaStream at $69 for making your own sparkling water and more right here.

Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX features:

Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”). Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

